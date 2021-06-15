Hi, I’m Ryan

I’m the founder of Garbage Media, which includes the award-winning Garbage Day newsletter and podcast Panic World. It’s a new media organization that moves at the quick pace necessary in these times. Since 2019, we’ve reported and provided commentary on current events, from tech and politics, to whatever it is the kids are sharing on TikTok (after all, we still have to have some fun).



Garbage Media’s mission statement is simple: The internet is better, more fun, more useful when we’re all making websites, sending emails, using open platforms, and sharing memes. It’s a small step towards relearning how to use the internet in a way that can’t be censored by algorithms, corporations, or the government.

—Ryan Broderick