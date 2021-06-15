

Have You Been To Garbage Day Live?

Garbage Day Live has performed in cities all over the world, including New York, San Francisco, Tbilisi, London, Milan, and Portland. It's been a featured guest at festivals including Latitude, FWB Fest, XOXO Fest, and the Zeg Storytelling Festival. Every show is always a little different, but they're a ton of fun.

Garbage Day is doing its first ever event in DC! We’re partnering with progressive political organization Run For Something and it’s going to be all about the midterms! It’s on November 18th at 7pm at Pubkey in DC’s Penn Quarter. Featured guests include Run For Something’s co-founder and president, Amanda Litman, Representative Maxwell Frost of Florida, and podcaster and author (and Panic World guest) Bridget Todd. Hit the big green button below to get tickets!