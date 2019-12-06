are you in the right emotional headspace to see some tweets about breastfeeding Baby Yoda?

Read to the end for some cool art

Ryan Broderick
I’m on the road this week, so this is going to be a shorter one. Still very awful! But a bit shorter than usual. See you next week!

Three Good Tweets About Baby Yoda

ellie sunakawa @elliesunakawa
oh my god

December 1st 2019

ford @fordgrandorder
all this baby yoda talk made me remember that a band i used to play for posted this once

December 2nd 2019

Guy Fieri @GuyFieri
Guy Fieri, I am. For America’s greatest Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives I look.

December 2nd 2019

Check out this old tuba someone turned into a fully functioning bathroom sink

You can read more about it here.

An Interesting Movie Detail

josh 'Lettermas' (oldfriend99) @oldfriend99
In home alone, the same actor who plays one of the bad guys plays the cop at the beginning of the movie.

December 5th 2019

⚡️Capitan Four Loko⚡ @realrocknrolla_
@oldfriend99 @rotch Because it's the thief, dress like a cop to watching, who is going to vacations to leave his home alone...

December 5th 2019

the most cyberbullied kid in the world @jinpayn
@realrocknrolla_ @oldfriend99 @rotch That’s just a fan theory

December 5th 2019

Another interesting movie detail

SadeVEVO @fillegrossiere
do u think the grinch’s dick is hairy too like the rest of his body or just smooth and green

November 27th 2019

SadeVEVO @fillegrossiere
ppl are getting upset at me for asking this...i thought twitter was for discourse yet once again i’m being persecuted over a question...

November 27th 2019

This seems like a cool video game

Nicole @BadBunnyTwitch
Hentai Sniper really out here saving lives 😭🙌

December 4th 2019

Folgers Christmas Incest Update #2

All month I’ll be dedicating a section of Garbage Day to talking about the weird Folgers incest ad. Last week, I included the ad just to get everyone up to speed. This week, here’s a section from a 2015 Vanity Fair interview with the actor who plays the brother, Matthew Alan. Unfortunately, Vanity Fair didn’t really totally press Alan about all the incest stuff, but here’s some interesting info about how the commercial was produced.

Alan’s character, while nameless, was also inspired by one of the set producers’ sons, who had joined the Peace Corps that year. He and Catherine Combs, the actress playing the sister from the commercial, didn’t meet until the first day of filming on set in a house covered with fake snow in Santa Monica.

“I thought it was great at the time,” Alan says now, a week before Christmas. “For me, booking a job like this, it was huge, but I had no idea what to expect from it. I definitely didn’t expect it to kind of blow up on me, ending up the way that it did, for sure.”

P.S. here’s some cool art.

