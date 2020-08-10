Can Horny Transformers Fans Save The Post Office?

Like Garbage Day?

Check out The Content Mines podcast, available in all the usual places, including Apple , Stitcher , Spotify , Pocket Casts , and Anchor .

Click the link below and consider throwing a few dollars in the tip jar. 👇🏻

First, A Good Tweet

A Japanese YouTuber Walks Around Shibuya Like He’s In A Video Game

This video is pretty great. You’ll get the gag immediately if you watch it. I saw this going around Twitter and was wondering what some of the Japanese on the screen said. Luckily, Sora News 24 has an excellent rundown of what’s happening in the video.

According to their translation, the video opens with a message on the screen reading, “Is this…Shibuya? I was out on a date with my girlfriend when I witnessed the criminal transactions of some shady men. First, let’s look for clues.” Then he sort of Sold Snake walks around picking up items and fighting people.

My favorite part of the video is when he receives an item from the Hachikō statue.

And Here’s An Interesting Japanese Tweet

Oh wow. This is a pretty dramatic post! It has 150,000 retweets, so whatever’s happening here must be pretty crazy. Let’s hit the translate button and see what @Ln_0no is saying, shall we?

Ah. Makes sense.

Everyone Post Erotic Transformers Fan Art Until We Save The Post Office

Alright. There’s a lot happening here, so I’m going to take it one step at a time. Thank you to Ben Ellman for alerting me to this. OK, diving in.

The United States Postal Service is in a bad way right now. It’s losing a lot of money and has just instituted a manager hiring freeze. Last Friday, Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy kicked off a huge restructuring, reassigning over 20 executives in what’s being called the “Friday night massacre”. It also hasn’t been lost on many that the Trump administration is undermining the Postal Service months before an election that will require extensive mail-in voting due to the pandemic.

A quick aside before we get into the horny Transformers artwork. If you want to read a really incredible feature on the history of the Post Office, I highly recommend this 2017 POLITICO piece. It’s all about a period in the late 1800s when the US Postal Service basically operated like an insane steampunk NASA.

Right, so, we need to save the Post Office. Here’s one idea from last week.

OK, sure, but the question is HOW do we make the USPS sexy? Well, unfortunately for everyone, Twitter user @Pollo_pom has an idea.

Now, there’s a very good chance that many people do not know about how, uh…passionate…Transformers fans, or “transfans,” are. Here’s a good meme about it.

They’re one of those fandoms I honestly forget about until I’m minding my own business and a picture of Optimus Prime kissing Starscream comes across my timeline. Never underestimate humanity’s infinite capacity to get horny over literally anything, including, in this case, shape-shifting robots from outer space. The replies to @Pollo_pom’s tweet are full of really revved up transfans making the same joke about wanting to receive the USPS Transformer’s package.

Regardless of how deeply, deeply uncomfortable these all make me, the designs are really well done! Remember, though, Twitter activism is fine, but to actually make a difference, you need to contact your state senator directly and tell them about what you’ve drawn Megatron doing to the Post Office Transformer.

You Can Finally Own A Piece Of Tumblr History

Last year, a Tumblr user going by the name toesucker drew a comic version of one of the platform’s more iconic posts, one usually referred to as the weed girlfriends post. Trying to explain what the weed girlfriends post is or why it’s great is impossible. You should just click over and check it out for yourself. Almost all the accounts involved with the weed girlfriends post have since been deactivated, but based on what I could find in the reblogs, the post dates back to at least 2015.

toesucker is now selling a physical copy of the comic for $4.20 (naturally). The comic also comes with a forward written by the weed girlfriends post’s original author.

Please Watch The “In The Air Tonight” Reaction Video

Trust me. Just sit back, turn this bad boy on, and watch the whole thing. Waiting for them to get to the drop is amazing. The two guys in the video are Tim and Fred Williams, 21-year-old twins, who have a whole channel full of videos of them reacting to classic songs. Their video on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is also pretty great.

Here’s A Really Good Twitter Conversation About Fish

Last month, Barstool Sports intern Alyssa Schoener went pretty viral with this tweet about men who take pictures with fish.

The replies to the tweet are basically split between sad normie men defending their erotic fish pics and mildly violent anime accounts babbling indecipherable 4chan gibberish. One of the fish men in her mentions is named Hugh. And, apparently, Hugh has an Instagram account of 300 fish pics. That’s cool.

Hugh’s tweet about his fish Instagram got a few retweets and a couple supportive replies including this:

Hmm. Let’s see what Hugh has to say to “Sociopathic CaveChad”.

Excellent.

I Have A New Favorite TikTok Cooking Channel

I completely missed this going viral last month, so I apologize if this is old news to anyone. The @CookingWithLynja account is great. VICE has a really good interview with Lynn Davis, the woman behind the account. It was started by her and her son Tim because they got bored during quarantine. The project started on YouTube, but now Lynn and Tim are uploading videos to TikTok every day. Tim has his own production company, which explains why these videos look so good. But green screen shenanigans aside, Lynn is what makes them really special.

“I believe the videos became popular because I am an older person on an app where a large part of the audience is much younger than me,” Lynn told VICE.

That seems right. The top comment currently on a Reddit thread about Cooking With Lynnja reads, “I like these types of boomers, they get us.”

And Finally, Here’s One More Good Tweet

P.S. here’s a good TikTok about 100 Gecs.

***All typos in this email are on purpose actually***