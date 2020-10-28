Everything is exhausting and embarrassing

Thanks for reading Garbage Day! If you like it, forward it to a friend. Ruin their day. If you really like Garbage Day, consider subscribing. It’s $5 a month or $30 a year. You get exclusive emails and you also help me keep this baby going. Hit the button below if you’re interested!

An Absolutely Wild 3D Walkthrough Of A House

Thank you Garbage Day readers for sending this over. People are completely horrified right now by the 3D tour of this insanely creepy Kentucky house. Things start out like a normal level of weird, but then as you go deeper in the house it starts to feel more and more like you’re playing Silent Hill. People are even making YouTube videos of speedruns.

Redditors have become particularly obsessed with the house and did some deep dives about who used to live there. Apparently, it used to be a church and, in 2014, police found tons of stolen items inside. “For a while I've known something shady has been going on,” a neighbor named Thomas Gnadinger told reporters at the time.

It’s definitely worth exploring. My personal favorite part is the walk-in nightmare bathtub.

A Good Tweet About Tax Rates

Here’s An Extremely Upsetting Fact About Keemstar

This brings me no joy to tell you this. My lovely, dear friend Cates sent this to me earlier this week and I have not known peace since.

If you’re not familiar with Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, love him or hate him, he’s basically the best source for YouTube drama on the internet. He’s also, like everyone who works on YouTube professionally, extremely problematic and chaotic. Last year, Keem tweeted some extremely bad advice about panic attacks.

At the time, Keem’s “sip of beer” advice made people pretty angry and earlier this week, screenshots of his tweet ended up making the rounds on Tumblr. That caused Tumblr user unvisitableroom to share something truly cursed. Once again, I am sorry that I am now sharing this fact with you all, but here we go.

Keem has the lowest-rated feet on WikiFeet.

His feet are rated 1/5 stars and users claim his shoe size is a 4? Which is shockingly small, if true. Anyways, congrats! This awful information is in your brain too now.

The Origins Of Dubstep Have Been Revealed

Oliver Jones is a British DJ and music producer that goes by the name Skream. He’s considered one of the early pioneers of dubstep. Most dubstep tracks are usually between 130 beats per minute (BPM) and 140 BPM. Earlier this week, Skream revealed on Twitter that the reason that is is because that used to be the default tempo for Fruity Loops. This makes me genuinely curious what other weird musical trends have started because of weird software quirks.

Let’s See How Things Are Going On Facebook

(Just a heads up: The picture below is a little NSFWish.)

I’ve seen this post going around a bunch of different platforms this week. I went and found the original on Facebook. It claims to be a guns and ammo store from Philadelphia and it’s selling Trump “toys” that it insists are definitely NOT FOR MEN!! Also, the fact the post has Facebook’s election resources widget slapped on to it is unbelievably hilarious.

Weirdly, though, I can’t find any evidence that this store actually exists. The page was created back in August and its earliest post is using a picture from a Pittsburgh gun store. What I find really interesting is I cannot tell if this is a genuine pro-Trump page, a very dedicated work of satire, or part of some weird foreign PsyOp. I’m leaning towards satire, but the page is constantly talking to people in the comments and lot of the posts look like a troll, but some are also just normal MAGA spam. Which I feel like really says something about the current state of Facebook! Anyways, if someone wants to try and buy one of these dildos, let me know how it goes.

McDonalds Azerbaijan Briefly Enters An International Conflict

If you haven’t been following it, Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently at war over a disputed territory called Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier this week, it appears the verified McDonald’s Azerbaijan Instagram account decided to show its support of the country’s military capturing Nagorno-Karabakh. These posts have since been deleted as far as I can tell. It also looks like the verified Papa Johns Azerbaijan Facebook account was doing a similar thing. That post has been also been deleted. So much for the old saying, “No two countries that have a McDonald's will go to war.”

There’s A New Conspiracy Theory “Documentary” Going Around

This documentary is called “A Trustworthy Vaccine” and it’s slowly popping up on various social platforms more and more. The video was originally published on YouTube last week. I’m not going to repeat any of the claims in it, but all you need to know is it’s a bunch anti-vax gobbledygook.

The video was created by a group called The Mirror Project, who recently got booted off PayPal for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. They also have an uncomfortably slick website. The Mirror Project’s YouTube channel seems to have evaded any kind of moderation. Their videos, which are tagged #COVID, don’t even have a CDC widget beneath them. They’re also super active on Instagram.

It’s hard not to get really discouraged about this kind of stuff. Like we know what’s going to happen here. This group will keep producing content and it will start getting shared more and more until they make a video that goes genuinely viral. Then reporters will cover it. The platforms will, at first, hem and haw and not moderate the video properly, until they finally cave and kick the group off their platform. And then we all just wait around for another group to pop up and do the whole thing over again. It’s exhausting. We’ve been doing this for years now and it never gets any better and, by all accounts, is getting worse. So, basically, in a month or two when The Mirror Project is getting banned from YouTube and Instagram, you can say, “oh, I heard about those guys on Garbage Day.”

…Speaking Of Conspiracy Nonsense, QAnon Followers Are Suing YouTube

A group of QAnon conspiracy theorists are alleging in a lawsuit that YouTube is discriminating against conservatives by shutting down their channels. It’s extremely unlikely the lawsuit will succeed because, as The Verge points out, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects moderation decisions from lawsuits. But it’s all just so stupid and exhausting. It doesn’t have to be like this. It could be different! Is this why old people are so cranky and tired all the time? Is getting older just a process of watching things that could have been better or different not happen? Is life just watching other people make really dumb decisions and then watching the consequences of those dumb decisions play out? Sorry, yesterday was my birthday. I’m in a weird mood. Anyways, we don’t have to live like this if we don’t want to.

And Lastly, Watch These Three TikToks In This Order

P.S. here’s a good Tumblr post about Sonic the Hedgehog and capitalism.

