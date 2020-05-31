Garbage Day is taking a little time off

Trailblazers: The First Two Men To Ever Do A Podcast

🍎Apple 🧵Stitcher 🎧Spotify 👖Pocket 📻Overcast ⚓︎Anchor

This week's guests (in order of appearance) are:

Alex Hern, UK technology editor for the Guardian

Garbage Day is going on a little break!

I’ve essentially been locked inside my apartment alone for 12 weeks doing nothing but posting content and I’m terrified that it has completely rotted my brain. So I’m going to be spending some much-needed time offline for a little bit. If you’re jonesing for content, if you haven’t already, go check out trailblazers, there’s like at least 11 hours of content there for you.

Before I go, I’ll leave you with three things:

1. Here’s a socially distanced rave from Slovakia

2. A cat that loves Danny Devito

3. The robot fetish Tumblr has returned

So if you haven’t spent any time on Tumblr in the last few years, you probably don’t know anything about arobotmadeforjerkinu and you know what, that’s fine. If you’d like to continue not knowing anything about arobotmadeforjerkinu, then let’s just say goodbye here.

The blog is essentially SFW, which is actually what makes it feel so awful. The blogger takes GIFs of celebrities and then subtitles them with fanfic about being sexually attracted to robots. My friend Cates and I have been following this blog in that kind of specific mix of horror and curiosity you get from a truly bad internet thing after the blog posted a fanfic about Kurt Cobain and sex robots.

Anyways, the blog is back after a two-year hiatus and apparently it’s extremely pro-Trump. Honestly, not the most surprising thing in the world. Their most recent post is an erotic(?) fanfic about Joe Biden losing the election because he didn’t have a pleasure bot:

For the rest of the election cycle, Joe couldn’t get it out of his head. Every interview he did found him bumbling through muddled points. He needed an outlet, but was unable to find one. If only he had invested in a pleasure bot, he could have had it all. The smooth, cool plastic hands would have brought him to the edge over and over, and the biometric feedback scanners would have custom tailored a jerk for him each time. With long-life lithium-ion batteries, he could have been getting jerked so right, all night long.

Welp, now that’s in your head forever now. See you later, everybody!

***All typos in this email are on purpose actually***