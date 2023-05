Welcome to Garbage Weekend. It’s the internet garbage you know and love, but in a format that’s easier to read while you watch an old man wear a cape and eat quiche.

(YouTube/Bring Me The Horizon)

PLATFORMS

Alf is the hot new meme on Bluesky. Weirdly though, I didn’t spend a lot of time on the platform this week, so I missed it as it was happening. Bluesky…