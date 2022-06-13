Hyperlocal journalism came true, but in the bad way
Read to the end for a good hamster video
Everything Is Local
The first time I heard the term “hyperlocal” was in a college journalism class. We were given a bizarre device called a “flipcam,” which was essentially a very bad digital camera that had a USB port on it that you could use to easily transfer your terrible video files, and tasked with leaving our Long Island campus to “find stories.” It was a mortifying ordeal, but what we were told, 15 years ago, was that the future of journalism was hyperlocal storytelling. I eventually ended up as a Patch reporter for a year or two, sitting in on parks department meetings, recording high school basketball games, and attending cultural fairs. I’d write up a few hundred words and get some beer money. A pretty good deal!
“Regardless of Facebook’s motivations, their decision to change the algorithm might have given local Republican parties greater reach to connect with citizens and shape political realities for Americans,” the study’s abstract reads.
And it seems like this algorithm change was the main driver behind The Manhattan Institute’s anti-critical race theory moral panic that swept the country following Trump leaving office.
Chaya Raichik’s Libs Of TikTok — and Twitter accounts like it — currently function as the tip of the spear. They find content on platforms like TikTok, Reddit, 4chan, or other parts of Twitter and package it up in bit-sized bits that function as the atomic unit of outrage for bigger conservative campaigns.
What’s frustrating is that while the right wing — and the left, the current wave of hyperlocal unionizations across the country is the only real ray of sunshine in all of this — understand this, most American liberals do not seem to get it still. We are so far beyond the days of a national consensus. There’s a hope that the current January 6 hearings might act as some moment of national unity, but those days can’t come back. That’s just simply not how our politics, our culture, our understanding of reality works anymore.
The assumption 15 years ago was that people would use internet platforms like Facebook and Twitter to find digital publishers who were covering their local communities. And, the logic followed, those readers would then get super civilly engaged. Hilariously, that kind of did happen, but in the most grotesque way imaginable. Now, every random suburb in the country is, for right-wing extremists, a new front of a cultural war that, as we saw this weekend, they are ready to hurt people to win. And it’s probably time to acknowledge that.
The following is a paid ad. If you’re interested in advertising, just reply to this email and let’s figure something out. Thanks!
Enhance Google with your past research. For a memory boost.
Alright, Let’s Argue About The Sentient Google A.I.
I got access to a Midjourney over the weekend. Like DALL-E 2, it’s an artificial intelligence that attempts to generate images based on human inputs. The screenshot above was its attempt at “Ben Affleck reading the Garbage Day newsletter”. I also tried the prompt “Sonic the Hedgehog drinking an iced coffee in Boston,” but it didn’t work as well.
I’ll let you make up your own mind, but the article did conclusively accomplish one inarguable thing: it produced A LOT of discourse. It was very exciting to watch the same incredibly gifted men with 80,000-120,000 followers on Twitter who guided us through, first, COVID-19, and, then, more recently, the supply chain crisis, to reveal that they are also all experts in artificial intelligence. Who knew!
From my perspective, there isn’t any AI. AI is just computer engineering that we do. If you take any number of different algorithms and say, “Oh, this isn’t just some program that I’m engineering to do something, this is a person, it’s a separate entity,” it’s a story you’re telling. That fantasy really attracts a lot of people. And then you call it AI. As soon as you do that, it changes the story, it’s like you’re creating life. It’s like you’re God or something. I think it makes you a worse engineer, because if you’re saying that you’re creating this being, you have to defer to that being. You have to respect it, instead of treating it as a tool that you want to make as good as possible on your terms.
Nickelodeon Is Doing NFTs 😕
Utterly Mesmerized By Chinese Home Goods TikTok
I suppose my only big takeaway here is that these are a really interesting genre of viral video that feels very unique to TikTok. I can’t explain why I want to watch someone meticulously organize their apartment with plastic cleaning gadgets, but it’s extremely calming. It’s like ASMR or popping videos, but for sorting out the chaos of your life.
What If The Summer Of Morbius Doesn’t End With Morbius ?
Here’s a fun little thought experiment. The rise of the Summer Of Morbius and It’s Morbin’ Time memes were essentially a response to a movie studio excitedly pushing a superhero movie that no one really cared about. The humor is that it was a movie that was seemingly designed and marketed towards a fandom that did not actually exist. It also helps that Morbius is a funny word.
I thought the use of Morbin’ time to describe a new superhero movie was really fascinating. It seems likely that as studios race to mine comic book franchises for more intellectual property, we’ll end up with weirder and cringier attempts at these kinds of movies and it’s possible that Morbin’ time could be the meme we use to describe this. Something to consider!
Drowning Pool With Puppets
This was sent to me by Garbage Day reader Molly and I love it. It’s a parody of Drowning Pool’s “Let The Bodies Hit The Floor,” but rewritten to be about learning to count. It’s great!
A Good Tweet
Some Stray Links
This scam has everything — crypto, a fake UN department, and a weird thing where you can LARP the voyage of the Titanic
***Any typos in this email are on purpose actually***
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.