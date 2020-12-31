Meet Julia Alexander, The Best Reporter Covering The "Streaming Wars" Right Now
"I’m optimistic that even as streaming becomes more expensive...it’s still far more consumer-friendly than cable."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! Every other week, I’ll be dropping a bonus Thursday issue just for paying subscribers. To start, these will be Q&As with interesting people I’ve been dying to interview. Let me know what you think.
A couple months ago, I was hit with a $65 bill from Hulu. I have no idea how I did this, but it seems I inadvertently opted into…