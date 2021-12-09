Meet MsKingBean89, the author of AO3's most popular fanfic
"I think it's important that I have something in my life that I'm not trying to sell."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! These Thursday issues are typically paywalled interviews with people who I think are on the forefront of tech and web culture.
This week’s Extra Garbage Day is a real fun one. Garbage Resident Allegra and I got to sit down with the author of one of the most viral fan fictions of the last few years — MsKingBean89.
If you are…