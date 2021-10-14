Meet Nicole Carpenter, the internet's best Neopets reporter
"There's a roadmap that will potentially lead to an NFT future of Neopets and the community absolutely doesn't want that."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! These Thursday issues are typically paywalled interviews with people I think are on the forefront of tech and web culture.
If you’ve never explored Neopets before, it was a paleo-social network created by Adam Powell and Donna Williams in 1999, which combined very early message board features with a suite of then-n…