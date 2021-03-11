Meet @SHL0MS, He Sold An NFT Of A Completely Blank Image For $19,000
"I'm always compelled to do the wrong thing with whatever space is available to me to express myself online."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! Every other week, I’ll be dropping a bonus Thursday issue just for paying subscribers. These are usually Q&As with interesting people I’ve been dying to interview.
This week, I spoke to Shlomo, or @SHL0MS, a 20-something Twitter user and semi-professional shitposter who recently sold an NFT called “𝟷…