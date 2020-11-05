Meet Talia Lavin, The Author Of "Culture Warlords"
"The zone has been so flooded with shit that flooding with shit is not as effective anymore."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! Every other week, I’ll be dropping a bonus Thursday issue just for paying subscribers. To start, these will be Q&As with interesting people I’ve been dying to interview. Let me know what you think.
This week’s interview is with a really exciting writer I’ve been following forever — Talia Lavin. She’s one of the best voices r…