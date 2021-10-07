r/PrequelMemes and the nostalgic meme language of Gen Z
“The ultimate expression of what I think is going to happen with memes going forward is Jimmy Neutron."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! These Thursday issues are typically paywalled interviews with people I think are on the forefront of tech and web culture.
On Monday, I wrote about the confusing layers of Gen Z nostalgia that led to a viral tweet about the soft grunge Tumblr subculture. In that post, I used the term "nostalgia onion" to describe…