Sonic The Hedgehog's Stinky Feet

First Up, A Good Spotify Playlist For You

This playlist is called “Canciones para caminar como Peter Parker en Spider-Man 3” or “Songs for walking like Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3” and it does exactly what it says on the tin.

Second, Two Cursed TikToks

Earlier this month, @ToxicTikToks, an extremely good Twitter account documenting horrific TikTok videos, was suspended. According to The Daily Dot, this is because Jukin Media filed five copyright complaints against the page. RIP King. In their honor, here are two awful TikToks:

“Beneath this Twitter account there is more than flesh. Beneath this Twitter account there is an idea, Jukin Media, and ideas are bulletproof.” — Anonymous Man from the comic Watchmen.

Now, Some Good YouTube

YouTube musician Alex Melton has a very good channel full of lots of fun stuff, but I want to highlight something pretty amazing Melton was up to last year, though. For some reason, he decided to cover Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin” in the styles of (old) Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, The Story So Far, and — my personal favorite — The Wonder Years. I have no idea why he did this, but holy shit is it great.

Alright, Let’s Talk About The Furry Hands Thing

This is a warning: I’m really not sure what to do with this next one. It’s a rough story that really won’t go away.

The furries I follow on Twitter have been freaking out for the last two weeks about something that I have been doing my best to ignore entirely. Usually, when furry drama happens — like an immense Lovecraftian monstrosity swimming beneath the hull of your tiny ship — it is usually best not to investigate. Unfortunately, I have the whole story now. From what I can gather, here’s what happened:

A furry going by the username @PretzelzCollie claims he was using dry ice to treat his arthritis.

He fell asleep for 6 hours while he hands were submerged in the dry ice.

Many in the furry community believe @PretzelzCollie actually did this on purpose in the hopes that he could damage his hands so severely that they would have to be amputated.

Because he wanted to replace his hands with bionic claws.

@PretzelzCollie ended up needing bilateral amputations.

Before he took down his Twitter account, he was apparently posting videos of himself tweeting with a stylus in his mouth.

@PretzelzCollie’s husband, @HuskyMischief, said, “He really doesn't want to talk about it because, as many have pointed out clearly, he did a stupid. It happened, our lives are now more of a challenge than ever.”

I refuse to post the photos here but if you feel like diving in, here’s a whole Reddit thread about it.

The furry community is a weirdly supportive place, though. So, I suppose if there’s any sort of silver-lining here, it’s that a lot of people are actually supporting @PretzelzCollie:

“Can't wait to see what your prosthetics look like. :3”

“Take your time as we know it’ll be an adjustment. Talk to ya whenever I can. *excitedly howls* awoooooo~!!”

“*sends all them positive vibes* keep going dude and dont give up we gotcha ^.^ *wags*”

“You got this pupper, stay strong”

Moving On, Here’s A Palate Cleanser

Before You Go, A Cool Hat

Finally, A UK News Update

I can’t imagine this is the newsletter you’re using to follow UK politics, but if you’re trying to keep up with what’s going on with Brexit via internet garbage check out Issue #12 and Issue #16. This week more crazy stuff that is also extremely boring and confusing happened over there. Newly not-quite-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked The Queen to suspended — or prorogue — parliament. The Queen agreed. Or to put it another way:

There are lots of fiery and emotional takes going on right now. Huge demos in the streets. Lots of fighting on Twitter. It’s a bit of a mess. Thankfully, over on Tumblr, a few users have cut through the static and really put things in perspective:

Monarchy bad. Castles fun. Rats lush. Great.

P.S. here’s a meme that will really make you think.

***All typos in this letter are on purpose actually***