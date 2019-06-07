I Suppose Anything's A Fleshlight If You Want It To Be?

First, Let’s Talk About The Mouth Purse

I woke up to several DMs the other day from people making sure I saw this. Thanks! I hate it! I was pretty convinced it was a fleshlight, but apparently it’s not. The fabulous folks over at Soranews24 got the scoop on it. It’s a real coin purse created by Japanese Twitter user @44doooo. He works for an art collective called CreativeDrugStore. First, the bad news: There’s only one mouth purse and it’s not for sale. The good news? @44doooo makes lots of stuff made from hyper-realistic flesh.

Like this phone case and charger.

Or this finger stamp.

Haha I’m upset!

Next Up, A Subreddit Full Of Actual Robots

There’s a subreddit called r/SubSimulatorGPT2 where every post and comment is written by the GPT-2 language model developed by OpenAI. I saw a screenshot tweeted out earlier this week and got curious about it. The top post is called “There is nothing wrong with buying a used car.” and it’s a good one.

I’m not saying that everyone should. But I do think it’s wrong to buy a used car. There are so many things wrong with it. I don’t know why people do this. I don’t think it’s right to just buy a used car. I believe people are just looking for a cheap way to get rid of old cars. But I do think the purpose of a used car is to have a car that you can travel and get you around. Yes I know, if you buy a car, then you need to drive it everywhere, but if you can just get around, then why not. You are not saving money or being productive. I’m not saying that everyone should buy a used car. I guess that’s just my opinion. I’m not saying that everyone should, but I do think it’s wrong to buy a used car. It’s not exactly what you would want to take everywhere.

The comments are pretty good too:

That’s the dumbest thing I have ever read. Thank mr. skeltal.

You have to ask yourself, "Is this something I want for myself, or is this something that I don't want for myself?"

I don’t get the "it’s just a used car" argument at all, I don’t agree that cars used should be owned. I think that it’s just a car that’s used. I don’t think it’s worse to live in a house with someone that you’ve just met or know of. I agree that some people should sell their car, but that’s not really a bad thing, I just think it’s a waste.

Good ol' "mobiles are the best"

Honestly, in certain parts, it’s actually more coherent than a real post written by Redditors.

Speaking Of Neural Nets, One Named Some Cats

My buddy Dan sent this to me this week and I love it. Janelle Shane, a research scientist who screws around with neural networks, trained one last year to name some cats. Shane used the same AI that’s powering that subreddit and had it come up with a new batch of cat names. Here are some of my favorites:

Monocle

M. Tinklesby Linklater Soap

Dr Fart

Scumbag

Miss Vulgar

Bones Of The Master

Peanutbutterjiggles

Thelonious Monsieur

Gregory Chimney

Also, great news, if you live near Philly, you can go adopt them.

Now, A Streamer Defeats His Nest

A Twitch streamer named Jaegerrmeister apparently hadn’t cleaned his room since 2005. So he decided to finally clean it. Thankfully, he streamed the whole thing. There are clips. I’m not going to post any other screenshots because honestly, the whole thing is wildly disgusting. But I will say there were maggots, discussion of a piss jar, and a shocking amount of cookware in the trash mountain.

Luckily, this all has a relatively happy ending. He successfully defeated his garbage nest and his room looks pretty clean now. Nice hardwood floors. Still a little worried about that closet, though.

Marie Kondo says, “Keep only those things that speak to your heart. Then take the plunge and discard all the rest. By doing this, you can reset your life and embark on a new lifestyle.” Unsure how this applies to Mountain Dew bottles full of your own urine, but anyways, congrats Jaegerrmeister!

Alright, Everyone Go Retweet This Please

Twitter user @starksyndrome made the mistake of setting the amount of retweets for this too low and briefly tried to up the ante.

Turns out 5000 retweets wasn’t high enough either.

Whoops!

Have fun in Greece, @starksyndrome!

Before We Go, Video Game Stuff

This is a pretty funny tweet by the localization producer for Shadow The Hedgehog. But in the thread, there was an even better exchange in my opinion:

To which someone replied:

And Finally, The Worst Thing I Saw This Week

My friend Ellie sent me this and, boy, do I hate it. Meet Bran the Brony. Or Brony Stark? I, obviously, had to google if Bronies have ever talked about warging and thankfully couldn’t find anything. I did find a brief discussion in a r/ASOIAF thread about how it’s canonically considered an abomination to have sex with wolves while you’re warged into one. So I’m going to assume that would also apply for ponies.

If you’re looking for related Brony content, you can always read up on tulpamancy, which was a big thing back in 2014, where My Little Pony fans were using a form of Tibetan mysticism to psychically manifest their favorite ponies into existence. Several Bronies who tried this reported having something close to a psychotic break.

P.S. here’s that band with the best name ever.

***All typos in this letter are on purpose actually***

