“Which DreamWorks Character Could I Beat In A Fight?”

First, A Real Good TikTok

Roger Ebert’s 1999 Review Of The Mummy

One of the nice things about Tumblr is that there’s really no rhyme or reason to what goes viral there. Also, because of the way the dashboard works, there’s no real incentive to share new things. Which means I came across a post this week about Roger Ebert reviewing the The Mummy (1999). I already thought the movie was perfect and think it’s actually aged pretty well, but Ebert’s review perfectly captures why it rules:

There is within me an unslaked hunger for preposterous adventure movies. I resist the bad ones, but when a Congo or an Anaconda comes along, my heart leaps up and I cave in. The Mummy is a movie like that. There is hardly a thing I can say in its favor, except that I was cheered by nearly every minute of it. I cannot argue for the script, the direction, the acting or even the mummy, but I can say that I was not bored and sometimes I was unreasonably pleased. There is a little immaturity stuck away in the crannies of even the most judicious of us, and we should treasure it.

Ebert makes good points about Congo and Anaconda too!

A Video Of Two Bull Dogs Watching “The Shining”

These dogs are named Elvis and Khaleesi and they really seem to like watching movies. I’m half-wondering if this is set up in some way, but I can’t figure out how and honestly, I just want this to be real.

A Japanese Tumblr Pig

This pig is named Ryoga. He seems pretty chill. You can go check out more photos of him here. His owner, Tumblr user brokenmusicboxwolfe, recently answered some questions about Ryoga. Here’s the scoop:

One day I went out to feed the cats and there was this little cat sized piglet waiting for his share! We couldn’t find where he came from. Mom said we could offer him to whoever would take him….but around here that would guarantee he’d end up slaughtered. By then I was bonded to the little guy, so that would have been over my dead body… …He’s jealous of a particular cat. Racer, the orange cat in so many photos here, is another close buddy of mine. He insists on following me everywhere, demanding attention. Unfortunately that “everywhere” can include Ryoga’s lot, and Ryoga expects full attention on himself. Racer dosn’t have the sense to be scared when I’m near, and he really should be. Ryoga could squish him like a bug, and I think he sometimes considers it!

A Really Good Music Video A Guy Made With His Dog

Found this on Reddit this week. It’s incredibly sweet and I love Beef. Sadly, Beef passed away a few months ago, but I’m glad he got to have a big day. Rest in power, king.

A Good Tweet About The Planter’s Situation

An Important PowerPoint Presentation

The PowerPoint was made by Tumblr user froschbyte and it’s titled “Which DreamWorks Character Could I Beat In A Fight?” It’s really good and you should click over to read the whole thing. One spoiler alert for you, froschbyte concludes that the bee from Bee Movie could totally kick his ass.

Is this dancing?

So this is actually from the official TikTok account for The Greatest Dancer, a BBC dance competition currently airing in the UK. And that’s Matthew Morrison from Glee, who is apparently someone who is known to dance professionally, according to Wikipedia. Anyways, he has a mustache now and if you go over to YouTube, you can see his dance masterclass, I guess. Also, weird thing about The Greatest Dancer, it’s a competition to then compete on Strictly Come Dancing, a different, more popular British dance competition. Incredible. What is life if not just a series of increasingly high-stakes dance competitions?

And, Finally, A Good Democratic Primary Meme

Fun fact: I was in an emo revival band for a few years. We’re on Spotify. See if you can find us! We didn’t last long enough to do a full US tour and take a photo in front of the American Football house, but we did take a group photo during our one 8-day Northeast tour in front of Rob Zombie’s house in Connecticut, which I would argue is cooler.

P.S. here’s a 9-gigapixel, zoomable image of our galaxy.