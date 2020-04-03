Trailblazers: The First Two Men To Ever Do A Podcast

This week's guests (in order of appearance) are:

Gene Park, Washington Post reporter on video games and gaming culture

Howdy howdy, got a short one for you this week. Lots of crazy stuff going on! I wrote a Big Serious Piece . Listen to the podcast, etc. etc.

A Good Tweet

Another Good Tweet

Our Nation’s Collective Animal Crossing Mental Breakdown Continues

An eagle-eyed Tumblr user noticed, uh, well, not really an Easter egg, so much as I guess an interesting bit of world building maybe?

“the existence of this aerosol can not being allowed on planes implies that 9/11 has happened in the animal crossing canon,” writes Tumblr user transastra. Cool!

(btw if you’re looking for more Animal Crossing discourse this week, definitely check out the podcast.)

One More Animal Crossing Thing

Tumblr shingojira wrote, “this exchange between me and my sister about animal crossing reads like two comrades bleeding out on the battlefield.”

Which it, turns out, they were very correct! Because here’s a comic version from uglygirlstatus.

WikiFeet Has Finally Released A Message About COVID-19

Seems like it’s been literal years since the Great Feet Pic Discourse of January 2020. Luckily the moderator over at WikiFeet has stepped up and finally released a coronavirus update specifically for foot fetishists.

Thank you, Eli.

Really Good Subreddit: TVs That Are Way Too High

God these are great. The subreddit is still pretty small so it hasn’t devolved into nonsense yet. Get in while the getting is good!

Here’s A Good Spotify Playlist To “Get Rawed” To, I Guess

So last week, Twitter user @tamagotchimilf posted a tweet about using a dress her mom, uh, owned, to post thirst traps in. Cool, whatever. Quarantine is weird for all of us and we’re all dealing with it in our own way.

Because of the tweet, @tamogotchimilf got a ton of abuse in her mentions it looks like. There’s this really aggressive Catholic trad Gen Z reactionary movement growing at the moment that is both outrageously horny and extremely anti-sex. They’re the ones that have replaced the word “cuck” with “simp” over the last few months, which they use to mean “a man that puts himself in a subservient/submissive position under women in hopes of winning them over, without the female bringing anything to the table.” It looks like they were the ones going after her.

I came across this screenshot, however, of a tweet on Tumblr

And a screenshot of the playlist:

I sadly cannot find the original tweet or the playlist! I’m not sure if they were deleted because the original tweet got dogpiled or what. If anyone’s got a Spotify link, let me know!

An Extremely Good YouTube Cover

Oh look, a perfect convergence of all the things I care about in one song.

And An Extremely Good Dog

OK, One Last Good Tweet

P.S. here’s a deeply cursed TikTok video.

