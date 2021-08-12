The band glass beach on memes, the creator economy, and online sincerity
"I mean, we're all just trying to make cool music with whatever means we have available"
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! These Thursday issues are typically paywalled interviews with people I think are on the forefront of tech and web culture. If you have any ideas about who to talk to next, let me know!
I can’t be sure, but I believe I first came across the band glass beach in 2019 thanks to music critic and one-man emo internet node Ian Cohen