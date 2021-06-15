I’m the founder of Garbage Media, which includes the award-winning Garbage Day newsletter and podcast Panic World. It’s a new media organization that moves at the quick pace necessary in these times. Since 2019, we’ve reported and provided commentary on current events, from tech and politics, to whatever it is the kids are sharing on TikTok (after all, we still have to have some fun).



My main goal with Garbage Media is to build an alternative to the viral content mines I worked in during the 2010s. I wanted to own my distribution, to be free of algorithmic platform capture, and actually connect with an audience of real people.



I’m happy to say, thanks largely to you, we’re actually doing that! Thank you for supporting Garbage Media!