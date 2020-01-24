*** IF YOU POST ANY SONG BY THE KILLERS, YOU WILL BE BANNED ***

Read to the end for some great traditional Tibetan art

Ryan Broderick
An Update On Zoomers Accidentally Recreating Rage Comics

While I’ve been following the evolution “doomer memes” as they become cringier and cringier (a rite of passage for every new generation of internet users) I started seeing a bunch of doomer comics about the video Super Monkey Ball and really couldn’t figure out why. I think I’ve traced it back to the source? But I’m not sure. Shoot me an email if I’m totally off-base.

Twitter avatar for @fortayeeForte @ VOTE MARTH CYL 4 @fortayee
Anyone have more memes like this? They sustain me ImageImage

January 22nd 2020

9,614 Retweets

And An Update On Our Ongoing National Feet Pics Discourse

For some reason, the first real Big Conversation of 2020 has been about feet pics. So it should come as no surprise that the foot stuff has somehow reached the 2020 Democratic Primary.

Earlier this week, Andrew Yang tweeted these pics of someone wearing Yang Gang shoes.

Twitter avatar for @AndrewYangAndrew Yang🧢 @AndrewYang
Thank you for the shoes! 😀👍ImageImage

January 21st 2020

702 Retweets

Which is fine and totally great and good for him. Honestly, they’re nice looking shoes. What happened next though was completely unnecessary. A few hours later, Yang decided to clarify that the feet in the pics were of his wife, Evelyn.

Twitter avatar for @AndrewYangAndrew Yang🧢 @AndrewYang
These are Evelyn’s feet. 😀

January 22nd 2020

729 Retweets

The Yang Gang has a lot of overlap with 4chan culture, so, of course, this did not go unnoticed. A sampling:

Twitter avatar for @shoe0nheadJune @shoe0nhead
@AndrewYang ANDREW OH NO

January 22nd 2020

88 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @ligma_handshand (wholesome) 🌸🐢 @ligma_hands
@AndrewYang POST MORE FEET PICS Image

January 22nd 2020

Twitter avatar for @JohnsonHector2Johnson, Hector @JohnsonHector2
@AndrewYang DELETE DELETE DELETE

January 22nd 2020

Twitter avatar for @ruzhxngru 🧢 @ruzhxng
@AndrewYang universal basic feet pics?

January 22nd 2020

13 Retweets

Anyways, it really does seem like something weird is happening around foot stuff at the moment. This also happened this week:

Twitter avatar for @videogamedealsCheap Ass Gamer @videogamedeals
(PCDD) Garfield Kart $0.94 (DRM: Steam) via Fanatical. ow.ly/leTF30qbkdw Image

January 22nd 2020

54 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @vampireadjacentversace @vampireadjacent
why did you use this image

Cheap Ass Gamer @videogamedeals

(PCDD) Garfield Kart $0.94 (DRM: Steam) via Fanatical. https://t.co/HB3hJBgQBL https://t.co/tCczTBUDWw

January 22nd 2020

Twitter avatar for @videogamedealsCheap Ass Gamer @videogamedeals
(PCDD) Garfield Kart - Furious Racing $8.99 (DRM: Steam) via Fanatical. ow.ly/cxoc30qbket Image

January 22nd 2020

222 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @vampireadjacentversace @vampireadjacent
HELLO???

Cheap Ass Gamer @videogamedeals

(PCDD) Garfield Kart - Furious Racing $8.99 (DRM: Steam) via Fanatical. https://t.co/SePbHarn5e https://t.co/8NmWrWar9X

January 22nd 2020

I hope this is the end of it. But I also doubt it.

A Really Interesting Discussion About Fandom

The nature of Tumblr has been changing a lot recently. People are talking to each other more, using it for general-purpose blogging and discussion. I can’t tell if that’s because it’s becoming smaller or if it’s finally growing again. Either way, I came across this MASSIVE and supremely interesting discussion about the history of FanFiction.net and AO3. It’s really long and even has citations at the bottom for further reading. Here’s a good passage:

Certain people are screaming that AO3 is bad because it’s not a “safe space.” The real problem they have, though, is that AO3 was created to be a safe space - for writers. And it does a pretty good job of that. It was designed to be a place where writers are safe from arbitrary content rule changes, random and unwarned deletions, and abuse-report abuse (which is common on ff.net). The Four Big Warnings + CNTW system is beautiful in its fairness and simplicity.

Antis can’t take control of it. And because control-freakdom is at the heart of their “movement,” this drives them into frenzies. Good. It motivated me to dig a little deeper into my pocket to donate on the last drive. For all the pleasure AO3 has given me over the years, that’s money well spent.

If you’re interested in how Anne Rice copyright takedowns, puritanical FanFiction.net users brigading LiveJournal users, and a near-unquenchable desire for smut created one of the core conflicts of modern fandom, I highly recommend it.

Here Are Two Good Tweets That Got Turned Into Even Better Songs

Another interesting trend right now are musical memes. My hunch is that TikTok’s popularity has made audio finally something people are willing to share. Here are two fantastic examples:

Twitter avatar for @gossipbabiescancela lansbury @gossipbabies
Every song is like I don't wanna be at the party and im anxious cuz i dont feel cool (yeah) im a little too high but not that high (hey) im a little too drunk to be high with my friends but i dont have friends (what) I'm pretending not to be popular even tho im a pop star (yeah)

January 22nd 2020

295 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @lonelyspeckLonelyspeck 🌺💿 @lonelyspeck
@gossipbabies turned it into an actual song Image

January 22nd 2020

260 Retweets

And then someone did a similar thing with this duck:

Twitter avatar for @paravouziqueGoose Paravouzique @paravouzique
Image

January 21st 2020

108,718 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @prodbyharrisonHarrison @prodbyharrison
Bossa wid the duck Image

January 23rd 2020

9,888 Retweets

Fun fact: I learned about that duck from following the singer Hozier’s likes. In case you don’t know, Hozier has incredibly good taste in internet content. So definitely head over there and have a little look around. You won’t regret it!

This Is A Really Great Fugazi Cover

Special shoutout to them for opening it with a battlecry of “DON’T MESS WITH ME I HAVE THE POWER OF GOD AND ANIME ON MY SIDE!” You simply love to see it.

Check Out This Huge Fucking Bagel

obagel_family
The JumbO’Bagel is the guy she told you not to worry about. Our famous catering sandwich is made to feed 15-20 of your friends, family, co-workers or whoever else you want to spread the carbs with.

Perfect for any & all occasions! Tailgates, parties, #BagelFriday (duh) or after a long night out.

Want one of your own? Head to obagel.net/catering to order yours now — LINK IN BIO 👆🏼
.
Have questions? Shoot us a DM.
.
📸 @rachelatrujillo
January 21, 2020

Haha I love it. What an absolute monstrosity. God bless America and god bless New Jersey.

Here’s A Funny Reddit Thing

Found This Really Good GIF In Case You Ever Need It

Might be useful!

Anyone Wondering What’s Up With Encyclopedia Dramatica These Days?

OK, there’s a good chance that some Garbage Day readers aren’t familiar with Encyclopedia Dramatica — or, if they are, they might not understand why I, a fairly well-adjusted adult person, would ever visit it. Unfortunately, there’s a massive chunk of internet culture that was only ever documented on ED. Know Your Meme is obviously super helpful, but for some of the more obscure messageboard beefs of the early 00s, ED is more or less your only option. A surprising amount of current YouTubers got their start as incredibly toxic forum trolls. ED would be a great starting place for people trying to get a whole understanding of the current Chris Hansen/Onision stuff that recently came to head this month. As someone who has been writing about the internet for about a decade, one of the my last resorts in remembering some weird old petty internet beef is heading over to ED and translating it from the deranged and racist chan-speak that it was probably written in.

Unfortunately, I can’t link to any examples of this, however, because the site constantly going down. And appears it be down again right now. Here’s a thread about it from a current admin. Take this, of course, with a huge grain of salt, because it’s from an ED admin.

Twitter avatar for @EZPZisbackThe Oddguy @EZPZisback
FYI: Encyclopedia Dramatica is down because our admin is in jail and didn't give anyone the password. (He's not in jail for anything site related. He's in jail for forgery)

January 16th 2020

528 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @EZPZisbackThe Oddguy @EZPZisback
this is just how the site always operates. this is the third out of 5 admins that went to jail. possibly 4th. I'm not sure about one of them.

January 16th 2020

61 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @EZPZisbackThe Oddguy @EZPZisback
CORRECTION: I was informed he isn't in jail for forgery. That's a PREVIOUS crime he committed. We don't know what he did this time because it's a sealed indictment but, whatever it is, it's a federal offense.

January 17th 2020

40 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @EZPZisbackThe Oddguy @EZPZisback
looks like he hacked into a computer of a company that fired him to trick them into hiring him again. allegedly

January 17th 2020

26 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @EZPZisbackThe Oddguy @EZPZisback
SECOND CORRECTION: Turns out he's not in jail for hacking something. That's just ANOTHER crime he committed at some other time. The indictment is still sealed.

January 17th 2020

18 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @EZPZisbackThe Oddguy @EZPZisback
I should add that a bunch of people have backups of the site, but no one wants to deal with running it.

January 17th 2020

10 Retweets

Lastly, A Lot Of You Want To See The My Furry/Antifa Powerpoint

Thank you all for emailing in asking to see my weird furry powerpoint. Because of the interest, I figured I’d just put it here in one place for everyone. Looking over it, I realized that the powerpoint doesn’t make a ton of sense on its own, so I included a 10-minute video of me presenting it.

^^^ Click here to check out the PDF ^^^

^^^ Click here to watch the video ^^^

I performed it a few weeks ago in New York at Mark Vigeant’s Internet Explorers event. My colleague Caroline is performing there tonight. If you’re in the area, you should go check it out! It’s a really fun time.

P.S. here’s some great traditional Tibetan art.

***All typos in this email are on purpose actually***

