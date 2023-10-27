The endpoint of all content is just a chain letter
Read to the end for an interesting Lou Reed fact
Welcome to Garbage Weekend. It’s the internet garbage you know and love, but in a format that’s easier to read while you celebrate your birthday (today’s my birthday lol).
PLATFORMS
Is it time to take Threads seriously? Casey Newton over at Platformer thinks so. The app is about to cross 100 million users. I logged back on this morning and discovered it’s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Garbage Dayto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.