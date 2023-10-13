Welcome to the NHL omegaverse
Read to the end for the perfect day
Welcome to Garbage Weekend. It’s the internet garbage you know and love, but in a format that’s easier to read while you eat 48 oysters.
PLATFORMS
I’m not sure I’ve ever experienced this level of disorientation around a major news event like I have with the current conflict in Israel and Palestine. And I’ve stared at the internet (professionally) for a lo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Garbage Dayto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.