We're gonna need a new milkshake duck variant
Read to the end for a YouTube comment that changed my life I think
Welcome to Garbage Weekend. It’s the internet garbage you know and love, but in a format that’s easier to read while you allow yourself to finally feel a little spooky.
PLATFORMS
Exactly how long can Twitter keep going? This week, Twitter/X met with its lenders and based on the headlines, I don’t think it went super well. The compan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Garbage Dayto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.