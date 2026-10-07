(Graphic design is my passion.)

New live show dropped. Garbage Day is doing its first ever event in DC next month! We’re partnering with progressive political organization Run For Something and it’s going to be all about the midterms (gulp). It’s on November 18th at 7pm at Pubkey in DC’s Penn Quarter. Featured guests included Run For Something’s co-founder and president, Amanda Litman, and podcaster and author (and Panic World guest) Bridget Todd. Hit the big green button below to get tickets!

Here’s How You Get 300,000 Instagram Followers With An AI-Generated OnlyFans Model

Comedian George Brett Olson dropped a video earlier this week, accusing an OnlyFans model named Tiffany Sloane of using AI to not just steal his comedy set, but also even steal the outfit he was wearing. Olson’s video calling out Sloane went viral enough that Instagram head Adam Mosseri commented on it, trying to do some damage control.

“I don’t think it’s practical for us to try and ban AI content from the platform,” he wrote. “But we are very invested in trying to drive more traffic to original content creators, and if an AI creator is ripping off content wholesale, it would be good for us to work out what we can do about that.”

Not great, Adam! At least Instagram nuked Sloane’s account, which now has an “AI-generated profile” label and all of its posts are taken down. It still has a link to Sloane’s OnlyFans profile.

The question, though, is exactly how real Tiffany Sloane is. Is she entirely AI-generated or is she a real model simply using, what Andreessen Horowitz partner Justine Moore described as, “a genius OnlyFans marketing hack.” (lol c’mon.) Well, using a few different AI detection tools and some digging, I think I’ve been able to figure out how the Tiffany Sloane operation worked.

Let’s start with her Instagram. It was able to build over 300,000 followers using what we’ve been calling “AI flipping,” or AI-generating videos motion-capturing other users’ content. Sloane’s videos are deleted now, but you can still find them on X. The videos would basically insert the Sloane avatar into a comedy set and then make it kind of horny at the end. It turns out this is a really good engagement hack. I would say this is not wholly dissimilar from the porn star fake podcast hack back in 2023, which was done without AI and, crucially, by real adult film stars. Find a popular social media format, make it horny, link to your OnlyFans.

I found a few other Tiffany Sloane-branded accounts around the web. There’s @tiffany.lessonroom, @mrs.tiffanystudy, and @tiff.sloanefit on TikTok. The first two accounts were posting AI-generated school assembly videos that were meant to look like Snapchats from students commenting on how hot Sloane looks. While the @tiff.sloanefit account was just a general outfit of the day page. All of these pages ran from June to July, but none of them link to the OnlyFans account. Which makes me think they were failed experiments.

There’s also a Tiffany Sloane YouTube channel which posted two comedy set videos on Shorts and then gave up. Another failed experiment, I’d say. There is a Tiffany Sloane Facebook page, however, which, incidentally, is still posting fake crowdwork videos and does not have an AI-generated content label on it.

As for Sloane’s OnlyFans, I ran the profile picture through AI detection software and it was flagged as AI-generated. I got a similar result for the profile picture that Sloane is using on mainstream platforms like Instagram and YouTube. So it’s safe to say the content behind the paywall is AI-generated, as well. Which is apparently not against OnlyFans terms of service. They currently only allow Verified users to post AI content and the Sloane account is Verified. So there is some kind of real person behind all of this. Based on publicly available like counts for the page, I’d estimate it’s making a couple hundred dollars a month at most.

While scouring the web for Tiffany Sloane pages, I came across a TikTok page that did not totally line up with the others. It’s called @tiffanyxsol and, at first, I thought it was the real Sloane and maybe she had had her likeness stolen by an AI content farm. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. Some of the @tiffanyxsol videos passed the AI detector, but some did not. And some have even already been flagged by TikTok for being AI-generated. The page is also running a growth hack of its own, where every video has the same caption and format. The account was also operating this summer during the same time frame as the other TikTok failed experiments above.

(Credit: The gooned up weirdo that generated these videos, I guess.)

When I ran @tiffanyxsol’s profile picture through AI detection software it was flagged as being AI, as well. But when I ran it through reverse image search I came across another TikTok account called @ravenjadexfits that was posting the same kind of AI-generated content with a similar AI-generated profile picture during the same time frame this summer. And there are Raven Jade spin-off accounts, just like Tiffany Sloane. Incidentally, both of the AI-generated profile pictures for @tiffanyxsol and @ravenjadexfits are meant to look like photos taken at a food truck park in Austin, Texas, called The Picnic. Many of the Tiffany Sloane accounts list her as living in Austin. The photos are convincing fakes, but a lot of the details are wrong, including the color of the food trucks and some of the text on signs in the background.

This was, admittedly, a lot of work just to confirm that someone, somewhere is running a super horny AI-generated short-form video content farm and funneling attention to an OnlyFans paywall. Which is why this stuff is so insidious. But we can say that Sloane, almost certainly, does not exist. And we can say that whoever is running the Sloane accounts did not immediately figure out how to do it successfully. They spent months populating platforms like Instagram and TikTok with different videos until they stumbled across a winner. And, most troubling of all, it does seem like Mosseri is correct here. It’s very likely major tech platforms have already missed the chance to do anything about this. Assuming that was ever even something they were interested in doing.

And so we are now almost assuredly careening towards a reckoning with not just AI content, but, I assume, social media, in general. Because the AI companies are not backing down. In fact, just yesterday, Higgsfield, an AI tool for generating video, put out an ad bragging that their model could help you make viral Tiffany Sloane copies. This is the direction social video is going. Will you accept the slop or finally log off?