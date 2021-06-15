Oct 26, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for good Tumblr post
Oct 21, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for "I coulds get yooshed ta this" rat son or "cheesed to squeak you" mouse daughter
Oct 19, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for Viral Cheez-It Girl
Oct 14, 2026
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8 min read
Read to to the end for an unfortunately really catchy AI-generated ad for dog bowls
Oct 7, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for 500 hours of YouTube train footage
Sep 30, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for Matt Portner's Pro Skimboarder
Sep 28, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for FlubberLover01
Sep 23, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for a machine we must create
Sep 21, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for a good meme
Sep 16, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for a really good video about garlic bread
Sep 14, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for Braden’s Infinite Tour Of Italy
Sep 10, 2026
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7 min read
12 months later, MAGA has never felt older and weaker and more out of touch
Sep 9, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for one more good Dolly Parton post
Aug 26, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for Dolly Parton’s “Stairway To Heaven”
Aug 24, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for a pretty good TikTok
Aug 12, 2026
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8 min read
Read to the end for a good flight tracker
Aug 5, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for someone who would appreciate some empathy right now
Jul 31, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for a good sociopolitical breakdown of various backyard animals