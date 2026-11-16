Rep. Maxwell Frost Is Coming To Garbage Day Live In DC

Garbage Day is coming to DC Wednesday night to help make sense of the midterms. We’re doing a live show in partnership with Run For Something. It’s a night of comedy, music, some journalism, and special guests. Rep. Maxwell Frost is joining our other featured guests, podcaster Bridget Todd and Run For Something’s Amanda Litman. It’s going to be a great time! Hit the big green button below before tickets run out (we’ve only got a few left).

It’s Nick Fuentes’ Republican Party Now

Streamer Nick Fuentes was coronated the new king of the far right this weekend at the “Christ Is King: America After Trump” conference in Irving, Texas. According to Mother Jones’ Anna Merlan, who was livetweeting from the audience, Fuentes commanded an even bigger audience than Alex Jones, who was apparently playing proud pageant mom from the wing.

The conference was held by NXR Studios, or New Christian Right Studios, a relatively minor Christian nationalist digital media company, run by real-life Handmaid’s Tale character Pastor Joel Webbon. Fuentes was the surprise final keynote speaker of the weekend. And while the entire conference was about envisioning a Trump-less future for the American far right, it’s hard not to see this (and all the other speaking engagements Fuentes likely pop up at over the next two years) as a victory lap for the Gen Z demagogue. He’s been calling MAGA cringe since 2019 and people are starting to pay attention.

Fuentes used his keynote this weekend to consolidate his anti-Republican far-right extremism into a nearly hour-long diatribe. He claimed Sen. Ted Cruz’s daughter was secretly nonbinary, that mass migration was turning America communist, and that Palantir Chairman Peter Thiel was attempting a technocratic takeover of the country. (I may actually agree with that last point.) “The midterms were a rejection of Donald Trump. They were not a rejection of Trump-ism,” he told the crowd, per a CNN report.

(America First+/Nick Fuentes)

Fuentes was one of the first conservative media personalities to label the MAGA wing of the Republican party as the new establishment and, also, criticize them for it. Just so we’re extremely clear — because I see a liberal or leftist who should know better falling for Fuentes’ schtick basically every day — he’s criticizing the Republicans for being too left. He wants to end all immigration, take away most rights for women, and imprison all black people. He just so also happens to also hate Israel and was very vocal about the Trump administration’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Though, Fuentes hates Epstein (and Israel) because he believes in a global cabal of Jewish people secretly running the world.

He figured out how to package these ideas as an edgy or dangerous Pepsi Max to Charlie Kirk’s Pepsi. He would send his followers, the Groypers, named after a morbidly obese Pepe the Frog meme, to disrupt Turning Point USA events and heckle MAGA-aligned influencers. And when Kirk died, Fuentes was quick to celebrate it — and blame it on Israel. Fuentes used this month’s blue tsunami to similar effect. When Republicans lose, he blames it on them not being right-wing enough. And now many Republican hardliners, especially young ones, are desperate enough to listen.

He is now clearly positioning himself as the mirror to streamer Hasan Piker, the same way he did with Kirk. Fuentes namedropped Piker several times during his keynote in Texas this weekend and told the crowd, “My model actually is the DSA.”

This is both a troll and not a troll. Unlike most of the wider conservative movement, Fuentes very happily admits he’s a student of the dirtbag left, particularly the insurgent political media environment they created in the late 2010s. He loves attaching himself to a mainstream figure or movement and playing the heel. And while he is monomaniacal in his America First political beliefs, he is extremely comfortable adapting his rhetoric or media strategy.

So far, Piker is managing Fuentes’ obsession with him decently well. “Who else can unite neo-Nazis, Trump, the entire Republican party, Israel first corporate establishment democrat commentariat/consultants like this,” Piker wrote on X this weekend. “They are united in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred!”

Though, I am a little skeptical that Fuentes is uniting anything in a meaningful way. First, there’s just the unavoidable problem of Fuentes’ scale. His audience is tiny. I’ve seen outlets like CNN estimate his streams get hundreds of thousands of views, but Rumble, his main platform, seems to count views as any user clicking into a livestream. A stream of his last week shows nearly 400,000 views, but only has around 400 comments. Fuentes wants to compare himself with Piker, well, Piker’s stream on Twitch yesterday has around 30,000 views (Twitch counts them differently) and has thousands of comments. What I’m saying is, Fuentes’ views are inflated and they’re still low.

So, while I expect Fuentes to be an increasingly important figure for Republicans, the sort of mad forest king of their wilderness years, I don’t think that’s actually a good thing for them. In fact, I’m comfortable saying an ascendent Nick Fuentes is the worst possible thing that could happen to them. An already weakened Republican Party doesn’t have the strength to fend off a Gen Z Ron Paul splitting the incel spree shooter vote in 2028.

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Two Loose Roast Chickens In The Whip

David Sacks Is In Trouuubbbllleeee

John Gruber over at Daring Fireball wrote a blog post last week titled, “David Sacks Is Fucked Too.” Gruber argues two things. First, that Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is likely front of the line to get ratfucked over the Jensen Huang scandal. Second, Gruber thinks that Paypal Mafia worm, interminable podcaster doofus, and AI Czar David Sacks is likely getting ratfucked, as well. But let’s back up a sec.

Last week, the world discovered that Huang had multiple affairs, one of which may have been with a Chinese spy. He’s been kicked out of Nvidia, the AI chip company propping up the global economy, and here’s a totally unrelated link to a Substack post from last month titled, “AI Safety Is Mostly A Sex Cult In Berkeley, California.”

Anyways, for a brief moment this morning, it looked like maybe Huang would gain stage a comeback. A bunch of other Silicon Valley guys were petitioning for his return. President Donald Trump was into it, as well. But CNBC is saying it’s not going to happen. Well, whatever happens next, I assume it’ll result in all of us being a heck of a lot poorer.

As for Sacks, he’s posting up a frenzy on X, claiming that Huang’s affair partner probably wasn’t a member of Chinese intelligence. She was still an executive at Megaspeed, a cloud-computing firm that is one of Nvidia’s clients. Bad! But he was also having an affair with an employee. Look, if that’s a red line for The Try Guys and that woman at the Coldplay concert, I think it should probably be one for the Only Company That Matters.

I’ve seen a lot of folks upset that Huang was ousted for infidelity, but the real crime here is allowing Nvidia to get as large as it has. And, as Gruber argues in his blog post, Sacks deserves a lot of the credit there. So when the AI bubble pops — and it will pop — Sacks is likely going down with it.

What Comes After Reddit?

I try to keep track of my own internet diet as a way of measuring the cultural impact of different platforms. I’m not exactly the median internet user, but I assume I’m particularly vulnerable to the whims of different algorithmic tweaks in part because I spend so much time online.

For instance, my For You feed on X, post-midterms, has gone to absolute shit. But the Following tab, for chronological posts, has gotten a lot more interesting. My YouTube recommendations are full of rat videos for some reason. I’m not complaining. My Bluesky feeds are full of formerly-young Twitter power users talking about various personal medical issues they all seem to be experiencing right now. And Reddit, well, I suddenly stopped checking it about three months ago for reasons I don’t totally understand.

Best as I can tell, at some point at the end of the summer, Reddit started really aggressively asking me to follow new, adjacent subreddits. Ones I’m not particularly interested in. The site is also making some pretty big structural changes, which I think will add to the general vibe that the platform is kinda dead.

Reddit plans to make it mandatory to be logged in to read posts. Which doesn’t feel like a huge shift, but will absolutely make the site’s communities feel more insular and closed off (and less relevant). And the site plans to start offering AI-generated product reviews. Both of these things are meant to achieve the same goal and will have a disastrous effect on the platform, as a whole: Protect it from other AI and cash in on their own.

Unraveling The Mystery Of The Warped Tour In-Flight Concert

I obviously had a lot of questions about the videos that dropped on TikTok on Friday showing Hoobstank, The Used, and Simple Plan playing in-air concerts on a Southwest flight. Like many people, they popped up in my feed, being shared by users who seemed to believe the concert just spontaneously happened because of the FAA shutdown. But if that was true then why was there a microphone and an amp on board? Why would a band be traveling with that in their carry-on? Guitars I can understand.

Anyways, just to clear the air because of how warped this story has become, here’s what actually happened. Southwest has an in-flight concert series called “Live at 35,” which is both the altitude and the average age of a person who would want to watch The Used sing on a plane. They partnered with Warped Tour for the flight and all of this was going to happen before anyone was aware of the FAA shutdown.

Move Over Fryboy, Jackery Jingleson Is The Best Jump-Roping Toy Soldier