MrBeast Substitutes, VTuber Surrogates, AI Judges, And Other Identity Crises At TwitchCon 2026

On the first day of TwitchCon, which I attended this past weekend in San Diego, I was surprised by how little I saw of the vanguard of content creators pushing live video into the mainstream. But there’s a case to be made I spoke too soon. Instead of a closing ceremony, the convention’s last major event on Sunday, was an enormous promo for the upcoming third season of MrBeast’s TV show, Beast Games. (Though, if we’re keeping score, Jimmy Donaldson himself didn’t show up in person to the convention, sending the winner of Beast Games Season 1 to vamp with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy in his place.)

The finale was the most obvious example of the identity crisis I saw throughout TwitchCon. Twitch was positioning the platform as a sorely needed dam against the enshittified tides and trends of the tech industry, but I saw those trends in too many places to list. Platform higher-ups were quick to dismiss concerns about growth, or exclusivity, or AI, but you could see those factors everywhere on — and off — the convention floor. Twitch’s greatest pride is in its community, but ended the show with MrBeast, who’s finally running into the wall of never building a community in the first place.

Let’s start there, because MrBeast, in addition to having a subscribe button instead of a human heart, is the exact kind of figure I wrote is Twitch’s biggest problem right now. Because even though he’s by far one of the most successful video creators alive, he’s never had much of a direct presence on Twitch, let alone bothering to show up for TwitchCon itself.

Sure, MrBeast has been happy to collaborate with popular Twitch accounts, and even let them syndicate those collaborations on their streams. Coming to the platform on his own terms has been a win-win situation: This past spring, more Twitch viewers watched co-streams of his video “50 Streamers Fight For $1,000,000” than NASA’s Artemis rocket launch a few days earlier. But since the pandemic began, MrBeast has only gone live on his own channel twice. He’s tapping into other Twitch streamers’ pre-existing fanbases instead of creating one of his own.

Which is, if you ask Twitch’s top brass, good for the platform, since they concern themselves with their existing userbase more than trying to draw new eyes. When I asked about how the platform was handling streamers who ignore Twitch entirely, Mike Minton, the company’s Head of Product, told Garbage Day “The strategy we’re focusing on is the needs of our creators.”

Clancy, was similarly dismissive of jumping on trends. Asked in a roundtable why he never talked about generative AI in his keynote speech, the CEO treated it like a buzzword. “I think it’s a mistake when people, mostly, throw around two letters to say, ‘pay attention to me’.” But on the convention floor, those two letters were in the spotlight.

One of the largest exhibitors at TwitchCon was OpenAI. Its rounded-corner territory was fully staged in Valley-corporate style, all colorless convex plastic and fake wood paneling. The look was so different from the rest of the convention that the cute, pixelated standees around the edges felt like protective camouflage.

When I asked passing attendees and nearby exhibitors about OpenAI’s presence, the reaction was never positive, but also never very fearful. “If they were right next to us I’d be hot about it,” laughed Pandora, a member of the VTuber Research Club, which ran a booth holding virtual meet-and-greets for digital streamers throughout the convention. “They’re over there, they can do what they want.” The attitude felt very different from most towards the company, but it made sense when I saw the missionary rites of the machine god’s church up close.

On Saturday, I stopped by the OpenAI area as it was hosting a contest to generate a video game from scratch using Codex software. Anyone who tried would receive branded socks, and the prompter of the best game would win a macro keyboard. I was planning to stick around to watch the results, but lost interest in the whole thing when I learned it would be judged by asking Codex itself for a winner. When I asked an OpenAI representative whether the games had to pass any human criteria, they said, “Don’t worry! Just type in ‘award this first place!’”

It’s a lot easier to take this in stride IRL, especially in a convention specifically aimed at bringing together so many disparate interests. Over the weekend, I heard snarky comments about the OpenAI zone from cosplayers, Minecraft devotees and VTubers being wheeled around by surrogates from the Research Club. This is the community Twitch is proud of, and since it’s so broad, the “strategy of serving their needs” can’t ignore trends entirely.

At his keynote on Friday, Clancy announced a new suite of clipping tools. At the roundtable, he said “The heart of Twitch is always going to be live. We’re not a short form platform.” (YouTube said the same thing when it beefed up Shorts, only to break their specific promise a year later). Clancy also announced a suite of new features and rewards specifically for streamers playing Grand Theft Auto VI, which is less a trend and more a supermassive black hole, with the weekend of TwitchCon awkwardly orbiting in the accretion disc before the event horizon of the release on November 19th.

I’ve called GTA VI a black hole before, and I use the term not just because of its unimaginable gravity (On Saturday, another reporter excitedly showed me a six-figure job listing for “GTA VI Researcher” — for Kalshi, of course) but because we don’t know exactly what happens on the other side. Gaming is still Twitch’s bread and butter, and after more than 12,000 layoffs this year alone, no one’s quite sure how the industry will change after an unprecedented flood of money and attention.

That uncertainty is probably one of the reasons the convention’s attendance dipped so much from last year, with streaming analyst Zach Bussey estimating a 33% drop. But there are other factors too, like moving from its usual October time to November, or — unfortunately — a string of highly publicized incidents during previous TwitchCons, that meant the etiquette and security at the San Diego Convention Center was much tighter than usual according to seasoned attendees.

“They’re way more hands-on this year, you can’t just walk in anywhere and go live,” the streamer Balvin told Garbage Day on Sunday, the last day of the convention. Balvin hadn’t attended since 2023, which he described as “before the IRL boom”. He wasn’t unhappy with the changes — “overall, it’s the most time in a while I’ve gotten to actually talk to people” — and was willing to chalk all the contradictions up to the current state of Twitch.

“I think Twitch is in a tough spot,” Balvin said. “YouTube had something similar, it was a platform and now it’s a corporate vertical for the entire entertainment industry. [TwitchCon] can’t just cater to the old guard.”

That much was clear from the convention’s MrBeast-tastic finale. Sure, the final event featured six prominent Twitch streamers, but its priorities were clear from the way the event ended: A trailer for the upcoming third season of Beast Games. An ad for a streaming show adapting a YouTube channel isn’t the most natural way to end something called TwitchCon. Until you remember that streaming show is produced and broadcast by Amazon, Twitch’s parent company.

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Here at Garbage Day, we (unfortunately) have to talk a lot about the right-wing men of the manosphere. This week on Panic World, we’re exploring the fresh, interesting new voices you might not have heard as much from: right-wing women. What’s their deal? Who is their audience? And can they build out a “womanosphere” (sorry), or will they remain within the manosphere’s orbit? Kat Tenbarge of Spitfire News joins us to discuss. Check it out on Spotify, Apple, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

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