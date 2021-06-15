Oct 30, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for a beautiful tribute to Patrick Stewart
Oct 23, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for a great Tubi find
Oct 16, 2026
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5 min read
Read to the end for egg lowkey slaps
Oct 2, 2026
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7 min read
Here's your Garbage Intelligence for September 2026
Sep 25, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for an introduction to puns
Sep 18, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for your granddad Cyclops
Aug 28, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for a very good dog video
Aug 14, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for the Discord barreled shotgun
Jul 24, 2026
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5 min read
Read to the end for some real good 'Project Hail Mary' fanart
Jul 17, 2026
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5 min read
Read to the end for a cool butter recipe
Jul 10, 2026
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6 min read
Here's your Garbage Intelligence for June 2026
Jun 5, 2026
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5 min read
Here's your Garbage Intelligence for May 2026
May 25, 2026
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7 min read
Read to the end for succulent Chinese wheels
May 8, 2026
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6 min read
Read to the end for a very good otter video
May 6, 2026
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3 min read
Read to the end for a really good video from Ryan’s home town
Apr 3, 2026
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12 min read
Read to the end for a good Tumblr post
Mar 6, 2026
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13 min read
Read to the end for Big Papa Huge Time
Feb 6, 2026
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13 min read
Read to the end for some Tumblr users casting a very powerful spell
Jan 9, 2026
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11 min read
Here's your Garbage Intelligence for December 2025
Dec 5, 2025
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13 min read
Here's your Garbage Intelligence for November 2025