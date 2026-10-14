Have you ever been gang stalked? Or gang stalked someone? Hopefully not. But if you don’t even know what that is, today we’re talking about a weird little thing called “gang stalking.” That’s when TIs (“targeted individuals”) believe they’re being followed by… someone. Or a group of unknown people who seek to ruin the TI’s life through constant surveillance and harassment. Who are the people who think they’re being gang stalked, and why? Carson Pace of the Callous Daoboys joins us to talk about his fascination with the gang stalking community and its history. We’re going way back to 1995, with its origins on the “Mind Control Forum,” to “Gang Stalking World,” and up till today’s modern incarnations like r/gangstalking — and obviously its connections to QAnon, Pizzagate, and Epstein. Our guest and TI, Carson Pace, can be found on X, the everything app @Carsondaoboys or on Instagram @carsonfromdaoboys. You can also find Callous Daoboys everywhere you listen to banging music — or if you’re in Europe, they’re kicking off a tour in November. Speaking of tours, catch Garbage Day LIVE in Brooklyn on October 27th at Baby’s All Right: https://wl.eventim.us/event/garbage-day/705215?afflky=BabysAllRightBrooklyn&utm_source=www.garbaged And in Washington, DC on November 18th at Pubkey: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garbage-day-live-presents-garbage-250-tickets-2003076360315 Want even more Panic World content? Like ad-free episodes, bonuses & exclusives, and access to our members-only Discord? Sign up for a membership for just $6.66 a month at https://www.patreon.com/PanicWorld.

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