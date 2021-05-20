How Brian David Gilbert plans to escape the internet
"The slow process of convincing people that I'm not a video game YouTuber is, I think, the real hardship"
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! Every other week, I’ll be dropping a bonus Thursday issue just for paying subscribers. These are usually Q&As with interesting people I’ve been dying to interview.
At the end of last year, Brian David Gilbert left his job as a video producer for Polygon and decided to strike out on his own as a video creator. At Polygon, Gil…