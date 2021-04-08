Today In Tabs' Rusty Foster On The Weirdly Hopeful Hellscape Of Media
"I literally just read Twitter and read stuff that people post and I write about it."
Welcome to Extra Garbage Day! Every other week, I’ll be dropping a bonus Thursday issue just for paying subscribers. These are usually Q&As with interesting people I’ve been dying to interview.
Many years ago, digital media companies had a lot of money. Some would argue that they had too much money. But these companies used that money to hire a lot of pe…