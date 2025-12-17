Think About Supporting Garbage Day! We’re currently giving away a 30-day free trial of Garbage Day—tell your friends! Regular support is $5 a month or $45 a year and you get Discord access, two additional weekly issues, and monthly trend reports. It’s normally a bargain, but now even more so since it’s free! Hit the button below to find out more or claim the free trial. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE TRIAL

Many years ago, Cates Holderness, Josh Fjelstad, Katie Notopoulos, and I started a blog. The point of the blog was simple: Track the “worst stuff” we found on the internet. We took a little break from excavating the worst of the internet, but we felt like 2025 was the right time to get back in the game. So, without further ado, here are our picks for the 20 worst things on the internet in 2025. If you’d like to listen to a podcast version of us making this list, you can listen to it here or anywhere you get your podcasts. And if you want to watch a video version, you can click here.

Garbage Day is off for the rest of the month, but we’ll be back first week of January. Have a good New Year’s, everyone!!!

1. Pickle Pepsi

2. These coffee mugs

3. This interaction with Grok

4. Rep. Mike Collins eating horse electrolytes

5. A Savannah Bananas-inspired romance

6. The day the ISS Piss Tracker on Bluesky went to 38%

7. The Labubu fleshlight

8. The art this r/Marriage user’s husband wants to hang on their wall

9. This Tumblr video of a marker

10. This Luigi Mangione ita bag

11. The Charlie Kirk Archive of our Own tag page

12. This AI-generated TikTok video about what if you woke up as one of the 9/11 hijackers

@ histairy_films POV: You woke up as the t3rr0rist of September 11, 2001.. #Film #ai #cinematic #history

13. The fish brick

14. This post from r/MyBoyfriendIsAI

16. Nighttime erection data from Bryan Johnson’s son Talmage

17. This Austin Cybertruck meetup

18. This realistic MrBeast mask from Temu

19. This AI-generated image of Smeagol marrying pregant Dobby

20. This Instagram Reel

