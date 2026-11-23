How “SMOOTH OFF” Became The Anthem Of The Post-Midterms Far Right

About a week ago, a TikTok user named @naztoosturdyy posted an AI-generated song titled, “SMOOTH OFF” to all platforms. It’s a garbled bluegrass song that mostly just repeats a chorus of, “It’s over, blow your shit smooth off, smoooooth offfff.” It is, unfortunately, very catchy.

The song appears to have been generated by a Black 22-year-old from South Carolina. @naztoosturdyy’s TikTok bio reads, “Yes I’m Black and yes I use AI for some songs.” And the song’s lyrics include the N-word. Which is an important detail because the song has since been embraced by the far right.

As Know Your Meme wrote, another TikTok user, @alexproudamerican1360 mashed up @naztoosturdyy’s song with a separate, but similar AI-generated meme on X of comedian Theo Von saying the N-word and made the version of “SMOOTH OFF” that is going viral around the grungier, grosser parts of the web right now. @alexproudamerican1360’s video has been watched over a million times on TikTok and there are thousands of reposts and remixes on X.

Interestingly enough, @naztoosturdyy is a little mad about “SMOOTH OFF” going viral the way it has. Mainly because they want people to know he generated the song. They wrote on TikTok, “Since it was taken from my Instagram and blown up without credit, I’ll just drop the full song smh.” The producer Timbaland commented a bunch of fire emojis on that post. Which is both very embarrassing for Timbaland — he’s been lost on an AI side quest for a few years now — and also a fascinating look at how siloed off the internet has become. In one pocket of the web, in one community, it’s a fun AI-generated riff on Shaboozey, and in another pocket of the web, with a very different community, it’s a racist dog whistle.

And so now all the different factions of the far right are flooding TikTok and X with AI-generated videos where Theo Von says the N-word and tells you to kill yourself. Which, if you zoom out a bit, is a really interesting signal of where young American conservatives are emotionally right now. Yes, these users are trying to make their content as hateful and ironically detached as possible, but it’s clear they are expressing some real dread post-midterms. One of the most popular variations of the Smooth Off video is an extended version, where an AI-generated Von tells the viewer to either blow their head off or go work in a coal mine.

Before we go any deeper into reading the tea leaves of all of this, I want to explain, mechanically, how memes work in the AI age. Because I realize it’s not entirely obvious. I think we can all agree that it’s been a very long time since a meme or trend bubbled up out of TikTok in a truly undeniable way. I’d argue “Choosin’ Texas” is an edge case, so I’d say we haven’t seen a real one since the double whammy of Dubai chocolate and Labubus back in 2024. But late-stage TikTok has retained some utility after Trump World bought it from ByteDance. It’s clearly slumping into a blighted memespace for psychotically racist teenagers, a la iFunny in the late 2010s. After Charlie Kirk died, TikTok filled up with Agarthan Charlie Kirk Major League Gaming edits and TikTok was, in my opinion, either unable or unwilling to moderate away the Gen Alpha spree shooter demographic. And AI has, as always, made this worse.

It’s not an accident that the Smooth Off meme is based on a song. On TikTok, audio works like a hashtag or a hyperlink. And AI-generated audio makes spinning up a song for a specific meme very easy, which then helps spread that meme. On top of that, AI-generated audio is very easy to remix. In the case of “SMOOTH OFF,” it’s clear that users are feeding the original into other AI song platforms and asking them to add lyrics, change genres, make it longer, etc. And AI video platforms make it very easy to slap new images on top of the song. But it also clear that, beyond all the trappings of the 2020s culture war and generative AI, this is a fairly classic American pop culture story. A young Black person made something and white teenagers have appropriated it because it feels dangerous.

The question is why this meme now? And the answer is because things are not looking good for the Nick Fuentes fandom. Put yourself in the shoes of one of these guys for a second. Two years into Trump’s glorious revolution, all your favorite looksmaxxers are in jail, the stock market is in free fall (or at least signaling its about to drop), the job market has completely left you behind, everything is a gambling app and you’re addicted to all of them, no women will talk to you, and the Democrats — if they don’t fuck it up — have basically ethered the Republican party. For any man under 30 that hitched their wagon to Project 2025 or the manosphere in 2024, it is, in fact, over.

But making all of this even funnier is the fact that this is not the first time the far right has had this exact reaction to a Trump era midterm election! The concept of the “blackpill,” or the incel term for becoming a nihilist after realizing redpill ideology was a scam, first appeared after the blue wave of 2018. These losers are crashing out after a Trump rugpull the exact same way they did a decade ago!

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A Really Good Star Wars Video

The AI Bubble Has Burst… Or Has It???

Last Friday, after Anthropic went public in the largest IPO in history, the AI bubble popped. Or maybe it didn’t. Every few hours it seems like might. Regardless of what happens to the global economy next, congrats to all the Anthropic employees on securing generational wealth and escaping the permanent underclass they helped create.

To temper all the market fluctuations, Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, the only company that matters now, and President Donald Trump is posting memes on Truth Social that appear to confirm that his White House had some say in bringing Huang back. Unfortunately, it’s working and Nvidia stock is bouncing back.

We live in a normal country with a normal president.

Things are developing very quickly, but, the most reasonable take on all of this is that, yes, the AI bubble has already burst, but a few big companies and, as of this morning, the Trump administration are trying to hold it in place as long as they can. My working model for the AI bubble has been the Dot Com bubble of the early 2000s and so far things haven’t deviated much.

For those of you inevitably tasked with explaining to older relatives at Thanksgiving what’s happening, here’s a very simple way to sum all of this up. How healthy could an industry possibly be if it’s entirely dependent on one single man being CEO?

The Hailey Bieber Psyop

Hailey Bieber attended DealBook Summit last week and was asked like just the most softball basic questions by reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin about her skincare brand Rhode. Bieber came off looking a bit silly and at one point did use the word “optimistical.”

Her team is clearly very upset she was interviewed by a professional and expected to talk like an adult and now every single fandom-adjacent meme account is swarming Sorkin. Even Pop Crave has taken the bait (or were asked specifically to join in).

There are unverified claims circulating that Bieber’s team via some kind of clipping-style content farm intermediary is explicitly asking accounts to call Sorkin a misogynist for asking Bieber extremely basic questions about her business. But the amount of accounts posting in tandem right now, whether Bieber’s team commissioned it or not, is kind of staggering.

Chud Fatigue Collides With Grand Theft Auto VI

By all accounts, Grand Theft Auto VI is a masterpiece. I haven’t played it yet because I have a job. But as X user @401KLIQUIDATOR wrote last week, “The year is 2026. The single most expensive artwork in human history is a condensed 3D model of South Florida. It cost slightly more to produce than the tallest manmade structure on earth.”

Most normal people are happy with the game, even if it’s slightly less anarchic than previous installments. But a very small, virtually microscopic group of gamers are beginning to grumble that GTA 6 is — gasp — woke! I’ve been bombarded with posts all weekend from this crew and I think I can summarize the complaints, for those curious:

You can’t steal cars as easily

You can’t cheat on your in-game girlfriend

Relatedly, you can’t have sex with prostitutes

And it seems like in certain instances you can’t kill protestors

Again, none of this matters to normal people, and the game has already made more money than the entire theatrical run of Avengers: Endgame. And I sort of suspect all the attempts to brigade and review bomb this game just aren’t going to work. And I’ll leave you with another Asmongold clip. Because I increasingly think he is the true face of chud fatigue. Here’s him, again almost on the verge of tears, discovering the voice actress who plays Mandy in GTA 6 is both “super woke” and went on Hasan Piker’s stream.

Rainbolt Appears To Have Reverse-Engineered The Epstein Files

Trevor Rainbolt, the world’s best Geoguessr player, has a new video out that is a bit of truly staggering data journalism. I’m going to ruin the curiosity gap headline he put on it a bit just because I think he’s kind of buried the lede here.

Rainbolt was trying to geolocate a series of images found in the Epstein files. To do so, he inadvertently uncovered how the Epstein files were organized. He found other photographs showing the binders of evidence that were then digitized and was able to build out a working model of what was digitized in what order. If you’re a little fuzzy on how that could help our understanding of what’s in the files, well, you should definitely watch the video!

A Very Funny GTA VI Video