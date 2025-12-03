Even now our beloved host Ryan doesn’t know what he thinks about Russian interference in the 2016 election. So, he is joined by Garrett Graff, a journalist and author who continually re-examines the question: What is the truth behind the “Russia, Russia, Russia” scandal? How real and deep was their involvement in US politics in the past decade, and how important ultimately was it — or the idea of it?

Our guest is Garrett Graff, host of the Long Shadow podcast, previously a national security journalist while all of these Russian interference allegations began, and the ⁠ author of several books ⁠. Check out Long Shadow ⁠ here ⁠ or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow Garrett’s other work at ⁠ Doomsday Scenario ⁠.