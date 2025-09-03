They’re full of slime, weird crime, and seemingly a lot of fetish stuff. Today, we’re talking about the sloppiest of slop online these days, mobile game ads. An expert on the form, Chelsey Weber-Smith, joins us to talk about the history of the genre, from the earliest games like Evony to today’s prolific Lily’s Game, as well as what psychological tactics are being deployed in these banner ads, what makes anyone play these games, and is anyone?Our guest Chelsey Weber-Smith hosts American Hysteria, a show that explores the fantastical thinking of irrational fears of Americans — so very much aligned with our work here on Panic World. Check it out wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the rest of Chelsey’s work here.

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