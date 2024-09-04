Remember NyQuil Chicken? Or when Kate Middleton mysteriously “disappeared”? How about when teens were eating Tide Pods? These sorts of internet phenomena lead to news segments, investigations, and lots of hysteria. But how do they start and what actually comes of them? Panic World is a new podcast from journalist and creator of the Garbage Day newsletter, Ryan Broderick. Each week, he’ll be joined by a guest to tackle a different online witch hunt or moral panic, old and new. They’ll delve into the weirdest and most confusing corners of the internet to find out just how these trends bubbled up and broke out into the mainstream — so you don’t have to.

Join us here, or wherever you listen to podcasts, for Panic World’s first episode next Wednesday, September 11.