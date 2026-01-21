We recorded this episode prior to the killing of Renee Good, but the resulting federal crackdown on the protests in Minneapolis has made this conversation even more relevant. That is, there's a need for an anti-fascism movement, especially under Trump 2.0, but where did the theory come from that it is an organized operation? Today, we’re joined by Ken Klippenstein to explore the myth of the “Antifa super soldier” and how worried we should be about the memorandum Trump released in September 2025, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence” (which you can also view here).

Our guest Ken Klippenstein is a journalist reporting on US national security and politics. Check out his writing on his Substack (https://www.kenklippenstein.com/) and follow him on the site formerly known as Twitter @kenklippenstein.