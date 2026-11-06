On Tuesday’s midterms, the Democrats were finally not in disarray — and despite all the handwringing, we got a blue tsunami that was “too big to rig.” How did they do it, or perhaps more importantly, how did the Republicans mess this up so badly?

Ryan & Grant analyze the election results and submit that the GOP got too bad at the internet. Liberals abandoning Twitter after it became X left right-wingers in an echo chamber where they had no one to fight but themselves, and neglected all the other platforms they should’ve been focusing on.