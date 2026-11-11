Fair warning, in this episode we’re talking about suicide and abuse. A few weeks ago, Grant’s brother Drew died by suicide. He was a life coach. Today, Grant tells Drew’s story, and with Ryan, they take a look at the wellness industry and its ties to a variety of conspiracy theories and scams.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also reach out to the Crisis Text Line, a free, 24/7 confidential text messaging service that provides support to people in crisis when they text 741741. Find other international suicide helplines at Befrienders Worldwide (befrienders.org).