Remember earlier this year, when people thought Kate Middleton was dead and or replaced by AI? What was up with that? We’re joined by Ellie Hall, a journalist with a focus on the British Royal Family, to trace the whole story behind #WhereIsKate—including a look at the interesting way that the Royal Family handles its press, the origins of all the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate, and who is/why did we ever need to care about the Marchioness of Cholmondeley?

Our guest Ellie Hall is a reporter and Royal Family expert. You can find her (and her sweet golden retriever) everywhere @ellievhall.